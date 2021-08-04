Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now says core updates can impact local search and also image search. Google Analytics now seems to track some Discover traffic, specifically the News Showcase. Microsoft Advertising released Target impression share bidding, Integral Ad Science (IAS) protection, new automated extensions, labels for account organization and changes to unified accounts. I published the big Google webmaster report and so much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Core Updates Can Sometimes Impact Image Search & Local Search
    Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed on Twitter that core updates can sometimes impact both image search and local search results. This comes after Danny said that local updates don't impact local results. But now he is saying "it depends" and can impact all content types across search.
  • Google: Try To Use One Sitemap File For Google News
    Google's John Mueller recommended that when it comes to your Google News sitemap file, try to use one sitemap file. John said it will result in Google being able to "crawl it faster" and Google does not "have to consolidate signals" he added.
  • Microsoft Advertising Target Impression Share Bidding & More
    Microsoft Advertising this week announced in its August roundup it launched Target impression share bidding, Integral Ad Science (IAS) protection, new automated extensions, labels for account organization and changes to unified accounts.
  • Google Analytics Now Tracks Google News Showcase Discover Traffic
    It seems like Google Analytics is now showing some of Google Discover traffic, likely from the Google News Showcase. If you check your acquisition, source and medium traffic, you may see [newsshowcase / discover] in the list.
  • August 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    While last month was filled with algorithm updates this month wasn't too much different. We had the July 2021 core update...
  • Do You Want To Learn SEO Street Pole Sign
    Jason Hennessey shared this photo with me on Twitter of a paper sign tapped to a street pole on some corner. It says "do you want to learn SEO?" The tabs at the bottom to rip off to not contain phone

