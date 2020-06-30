Google Tests Trending Icon In Search Suggestions On Desktop

Four years ago, Google began testing trending icons and results in the Google search suggestions on mobile. Some searchers really disliked it and Google enabled an opt out method for it. But it seems recently Google now began testing the same thing on desktop.

Philip Gamble posted some screen shots of Google testing this on desktop search at Google.com on Twitter:

Here are more screen shots:

Haven't seen this before. Google showing Trending Searches on their homepage and SERPs. pic.twitter.com/Nr4LUVqcT4 — Philip Gamble (@freeg131) June 29, 2020

It could not have been just him noticing this because Google Search Console sent me one of those, these pages are trending notifications, and it was related to the trending story. So more most have been searching for this and finding this article based on trying to get rid of this feature?

There is something funny about getting a trending notification from Google about an article I wrote about Google testing trending search suggestions.

