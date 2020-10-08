Google's Change Of Address Tool Is A Setting Toggle, Not Status Check

Earlier this year, Google updated the change of address tool but maybe the new tool makes things a bit less clear? When it launched, it seemed clear to me. But when you do a site move, it will tell you "this site is currently moving to..." And that will remain there even after the site has been moved.

Here is a screen shot:

A site owner asked John Mueller of Google on Twitter "What would cause a site's Change of Address request to be stuck in GSC for more than a year?" John responded, it doesn't work that way, he said "It's more like a setting -- it doesn't mean that things are still pending."

It's more like a setting -- it doesn't mean that things are still pending. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 7, 2020

Good point. Maybe Google should change it to read "the site move request is currently active" or something like that.

