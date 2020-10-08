Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google's Change Of Address Tool Is A Setting Toggle, Not Status Check

Earlier this year, Google updated the change of address tool but maybe the new tool makes things a bit less clear? When it launched, it seemed clear to me. But when you do a site move, it will tell you "this site is currently moving to..." And that will remain there even after the site has been moved.

Earlier this year, Google updated the change of address tool but maybe the new tool makes things a bit less clear? When it launched, it seemed clear to me. But when you do a site move, it will tell you "this site is currently moving to..." And that will remain there even after the site has been moved. Google Ads Simplified Locations Report Hiding Some Location Data

Ginny Marvin broke down the issues with the new location data report in Google Ads. She said on Twitter "Simplified strikes again -- what the Google Ads Locations report does and doesn't show now." Here is what is up and what you need to know.

Ginny Marvin broke down the issues with the new location data report in Google Ads. She said on Twitter "Simplified strikes again -- what the Google Ads Locations report does and doesn't show now." Here is what is up and what you need to know. Google's Gary Illyes Explains What Caffeine Does

Google released the next the next Search Off the Record podcast, which was actually recorded at least two months ago, Gary Illyes from Google broke down what the Google caffeine index and system actually does.

Google released the next the next Search Off the Record podcast, which was actually recorded at least two months ago, Gary Illyes from Google broke down what the Google caffeine index and system actually does. Web Stories On Google Discover Are Towards The Top Of The Page

When Google announced that Web Stories will be shown on the Google Discover feed, the announcement said the Stories carousel will be "at the top of Discover." But it is not at the top, it is towards the top as Vamsee Jasti from Google clarified.

When Google announced that Web Stories will be shown on the Google Discover feed, the announcement said the Stories carousel will be "at the top of Discover." But it is not at the top, it is towards the top as Vamsee Jasti from Google clarified. Google Bifrost

Did you know there is a mirrored hallway at the Google Asia Pacific headquarters that connects the workspaces to the cafes and relaxing areas and they call it the Bifröst? I didn't know that but that

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search