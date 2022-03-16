Google Adds Business Profiles Managers Controls In Web Search

Mar 16, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google continues to move more and more business editing features and controls to the web search results and outside of the Google Business Profile Manager (formerly Google My Business manager). Now you can also manage the managers and those who have access to edit your business profile in the web search results.

Here is a screenshot of this:

click for full size

Here is a GIF showing you how to access it, the first step is to search for your business name in Google Search when you are signed into the owners account:

Google Adds Business Profiles Managers Controls In Web Search

I spotted this via Ben Fisher on Twitter, so if he says it is new, I trust him. Although, Google will keep moving more and more of these features to the web search interface over time...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Image Search Lens Tests Search, Text & Translate Options
 
blog comments powered by Disqus