Google Adds Business Profiles Managers Controls In Web Search

Google continues to move more and more business editing features and controls to the web search results and outside of the Google Business Profile Manager (formerly Google My Business manager). Now you can also manage the managers and those who have access to edit your business profile in the web search results.

Here is a screenshot of this:

Here is a GIF showing you how to access it, the first step is to search for your business name in Google Search when you are signed into the owners account:

I spotted this via Ben Fisher on Twitter, so if he says it is new, I trust him. Although, Google will keep moving more and more of these features to the web search interface over time...

