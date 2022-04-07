Google AdSense Makes User-based Ads Control Available To Authorized Buyers

Google AdSense made a small change to the user-based ads controls within Google AdSense. Now instead of it just being applied to Google Ads and Display & Video 360 ads, it is now also for Authorized Buyers.

Google wrote "Starting May 6, 2022, the user-based ads control in AdSense will be updated to also apply to ads from Authorized Buyers. Previously this control only applied to ads from Google Ads and Display & Video 360."

Authorized Buyers are ad buyers who act as an ad network, trading desk, or demand-side platform can buy inventory. These companies must buy on behalf of multiple advertisers. An ad exchange is an online, auction-driven marketplace where ad impressions are bought and sold in real time. Just like ad networks and yield managers, an ad exchange connects buyers with publishers looking to sell their ad inventory. Authorized Buyers have access to a real-time marketplace that helps buyers, such as ad networks, agency holding companies, and demand-side platforms maximize return on investment (ROI) across millions of seller sites.

User-based ads controls let choose whether or not you want to display ads that are based on users' interests, demographics, and Google Account information.

Expanding user-based ads to include Authorized Buyers gives you more control over the sharing and use of your users' visitation information.

There is nothing for AdSense publishers to do here unless you want to change your current user-based ads setting. Google said they will automatically apply your current setting to Authorized Buyers on May 6, 2022.

If you don't want to show user-based ads, you can opt out of user-based advertising. To opt out, sign in to your AdSense account, then click Blocking controls and then All sites and then Ad serving. Then under "Personalized ads", use the control with the red circle to opt out of user-based ads.

Forum discussion at Twitter.