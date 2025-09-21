Google August 2025 Spam Update To Probably Finish Tomorrow - 9/22

Filed Under Google Updates

The Google August 2025 spam update will probably be marked as completed tomorrow, September 22, 2025. That is what John Mueller from Google said deep inside a comment on a LinkedIn post. He wrote today, "Just between us, we'll probably mark it complete tomorrow."

That would make this a 27 day rollout of the Google August 2025 spam update.

John wrote in that comment:

Just between us, we'll probably mark it complete tomorrow. Time to warm up your fingers for the inevitable reporting.

Johnmu Spam Update Comment

As a reminder, the August 2025 spam update started on August 26, 2025 at around 12:00 pm ET. Google said it will take a few weeks to rollout and it applies globally and to all languages. We saw the update hit fast and hard a day or two later (August 27th) and it remained heated for some time, only to cool a bit for a few days. Then around Septmeber 9, 2025, the spam updated heated up again.

Of course, with the third-party Google tracking tools being a mess with Google dropping the num parameter, it is hard for many SEOs to measure the changes. Even more so, with the Search Console reporting being off too - it is really hard to track.

That being said, this Google August 2025 spam update should finish tomorrow - so stay tuned on the official announcement.

Hat tip to Glenn Gabe for getting this comment:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

