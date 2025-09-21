The Google August 2025 spam update will probably be marked as completed tomorrow, September 22, 2025. That is what John Mueller from Google said deep inside a comment on a LinkedIn post. He wrote today, "Just between us, we'll probably mark it complete tomorrow."

That would make this a 27 day rollout of the Google August 2025 spam update.

John wrote in that comment:

Just between us, we'll probably mark it complete tomorrow. Time to warm up your fingers for the inevitable reporting.

As a reminder, the August 2025 spam update started on August 26, 2025 at around 12:00 pm ET. Google said it will take a few weeks to rollout and it applies globally and to all languages. We saw the update hit fast and hard a day or two later (August 27th) and it remained heated for some time, only to cool a bit for a few days. Then around Septmeber 9, 2025, the spam updated heated up again.

Of course, with the third-party Google tracking tools being a mess with Google dropping the num parameter, it is hard for many SEOs to measure the changes. Even more so, with the Search Console reporting being off too - it is really hard to track.

That being said, this Google August 2025 spam update should finish tomorrow - so stay tuned on the official announcement.

Hat tip to Glenn Gabe for getting this comment:

Quick note about the August spam update. Sounds like it's pretty much done. John commented on my LinkedIn post that they will probably mark it as complete tomorrow. See link below. Good to know for any site owner that's been impacted. https://t.co/OXZcWeGOA1 pic.twitter.com/SBWaJqGPu5 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 21, 2025

