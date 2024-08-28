Last week, a reader here asked if I would poll the audience to see how the last Google search algorithm update impacted them, the Google August 2024 core update. So, I am asking you to take the poll below or on X to see how SEOs, in general, were impacted by this core update.

As a reminder, I want you to look at your traffic before and then after August 15th (the date the core update was announced) and see if traffic and search rankings are better or worse. The update is now about 2 weeks in, we should have about another 2 weeks to go for this rollout. So yes, things may change...

I wanted to get more unannounced and ask about if you were impacted by previous core updates or the September helpful content update, but I figured it would confuse things way too much for too many readers. To be fair, we covered nuanced details on surges related to this core update already.

Here is a poll here:

Impact Of The Google August 2024 Core Update

Here is the same poll on X:

POLL: Impact Of The Google August 2024 Core Update — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 28, 2024

I'll combine the results and share them here later.

I should add that there are folks seeing even more changes in the past 24-hours at WebmasterWorld and on this site - so things are still changing. And the monitoring tools have been super wild for the past couple of weeks.

Here is Semrush as one example of showing the overall volatility over the past couple of weeks:

