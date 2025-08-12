Google Trends Stalled With Four Hour Filter

Google Trends seems to be broken or stalled over the past few hours. If you filter Google Trends for a specific region and then say only show me trends over the past four hours, you may only see a few keywords show up and not pages of keywords, like you'd normally expect.

Here is an example of me filtering Google Trends by NY for four hours and you see only two trends showing up:

Google Trends Missing Data 4 Hours

You should see dozens of trends showing up.

I was first notified of this by Navcharan Singh on X at 3:45 am ET:

Then Chandramani Das also posted at around 5:45 am ET:

If you show trends at a higher level with longer time frame, it does seem to work.

But I suspect there is a bug right now.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: 9:30 am ET it seems to be resolved:

 

