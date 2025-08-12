Google Trends seems to be broken or stalled over the past few hours. If you filter Google Trends for a specific region and then say only show me trends over the past four hours, you may only see a few keywords show up and not pages of keywords, like you'd normally expect.

Here is an example of me filtering Google Trends by NY for four hours and you see only two trends showing up:

You should see dozens of trends showing up.

I was first notified of this by Navcharan Singh on X at 3:45 am ET:

Google Trends have some issue? Only 4 trends showing in the Last 4 hrs India Region. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/cjDsinXjAw — Navcharan singh (@NavcharanS) August 12, 2025

Then Chandramani Das also posted at around 5:45 am ET:

Since this morning, very few topics are showing in Google's India last 4-hour trends. The same goes for regional trends, and some states, like Kerala, show no trends at all. Looks like overall trends are down today. @rustybrick @GoogleTrends @JohnMu@glenngabe — Chandramani Das (@DasChandramani) August 12, 2025

If you show trends at a higher level with longer time frame, it does seem to work.

But I suspect there is a bug right now.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: 9:30 am ET it seems to be resolved: