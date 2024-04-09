Google SGE Testing Tabs In AI Overviews

Apr 9, 2024
Google

Google Robot Fridge

Google is testing showing tabs within the AI overviews within Google SGE, the Search Generative Experience. When you swipe through the tabs, the generative AI changes based on the tab you selected.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video of this in action on X - here is a screenshot of this:

Google Sge Ai Overview Tabs

This is what I see for that AI overview answer - i.e. no tabs:

Google Sge Ai Overview

Here is the video of it in action:

Also spotted by:

Forum discussion at X.

 

