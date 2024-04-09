Google is testing showing tabs within the AI overviews within Google SGE, the Search Generative Experience. When you swipe through the tabs, the generative AI changes based on the tab you selected.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video of this in action on X - here is a screenshot of this:

This is what I see for that AI overview answer - i.e. no tabs:

Here is the video of it in action:

🆕 Google testing clarification bubble links with the SGE. pic.twitter.com/bFqCOQdIBJ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 7, 2024

New SGE experience for me: Follow ups (refinements) at the top of the answer.



Then more filters for review themes. A lot of sources in here.



Kind of a lot to digest for journey, so took a video. pic.twitter.com/2FcE0rIXOM — Ethan Lazuk 🪬 (@EthanLazuk) April 7, 2024

