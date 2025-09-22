Programming Note: Rosh Hashanah 5786 - Happy & Healthy Jewish New Year

Sep 22, 2025 - 1:40 pm 1 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Ser Apple Honey Rosh Hashanah

This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 23rd and September 24th.

There will be stories posted each day, all of them were pre-written before the holiday and scheduled to be posted. I will be completely offline, so any social media posts or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I apologize for any spammy comments that slip through while should note while I am offline, I will do my best to catch up late Wednesday after nightfall.

If there are any Google algorithm updates or big news that I miss, I will catch up on them in the coming days.

Thank you all for reading, commenting, and sharing every day - I appreciate it.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

I wanted to wish all my Jewish readers a happy, healthy, successful, and sweet new year! I wish all my readers a happy, healthy, and successful remainder of the year.

There will be a lot of days this month when I am offline for Jewish holidays - so brace yourself.

 

