Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2025

Google AI Mode travel features seems to have expanded. Google's John Mueller spoke about authentication for SEO tools. Bing is testing bolding titles for search results and ads. Bing is testing more sitelinks interfaces. Google AI Mode tests the query on the right side. This was pre-written and scheduled, I am offline todya.

Google AI Mode Travel Planning Gains More Features

Google AI Mode has had travel planning for some time but according to some in the travel industry, Google recently began rolling out more of these features in the wild. These include dynamic day-by-day trip plans, hotel add-ons, tickets, and dining stitched into a single AI conversation.

Google's John Mueller posted saying, "Authentication for your personal crawlers & SEO tools is going to be more and more of a topic." I believe, but I can be wrong, this is alluding to the num parameter being disabled and how tools are having issues now with scraping Google.

Microsoft is testing bolding the title links in the Bing search results for both the organic and paid listings. I am not sure if this was a bug or a test, but I suspect it was a test.

Microsoft is testing various interfaces for the sitelinks in Bing Search. We've seen and reported on Bing testing sitelinks many, many times here, so here are a few more variations.

Google is testing moving your query from the left top position to the right top position of the AI response within AI Mode. This is a subtle change but it is interesting to see Google test these small changes to AI Mode.

Google loves their bikes and here is a unique one, a two person bike. This bike can have two bikers on it, pedaling the same time. The person who posted this on Instagram wrote:

