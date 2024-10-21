Google To Pause Ads Related To Elections After Polls Close On Nov. 5

Oct 21, 2024
Google Ads

Google Voting

Google will temporarily pause ads related to the US elections after the polls close on November 5th. Google said this "is a temporary measure, and we will notify advertisers when this policy is lifted."

Google wrote, "In October 2024, Google will update the Political Content policy to include temporary restrictions on ads relating to the US elections as follows."

We will pause ads relating to US elections from serving in the US after the last polls close on election day, November 5th, 2024. This will include US Election Ads as well as ads that refer to US elections, their processes or outcomes. This is a temporary measure, and we will notify advertisers when this policy is lifted.

This pause does not include public information campaign ads run by state or federal government bodies responsible for administering election processes.

This is to likely prevent or slow the spread of misinformation around who won the election or other misinformation about polling.

There is no specific date for when these ads may be unpaused, I guess it depends on the outcome?

Forum discussion at X.

 

