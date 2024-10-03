Google Ads With Images & Map Carousel

Oct 3, 2024
Google Ads

Google Ads Motion

Google is testing an ad format for Google Ads where you swipe over a carousel of images, eventually leading to a map. When you click on the map, it takes you to the Google Business Profile in Google Maps.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared screenshots and a video of it in action on X.

Here is a GIF:

Google Ads Swipeable Images

Here are some screenshots:

Google Ads Swipeable Images

Google Ads Swipeable Images Map

You can see the swipable dots UX on those images and maps.

This reminds me of the expanding image ad carousel, the larger Google Ads and swipable image ads that we reported on previously.

Here is the post on X with the full video:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

