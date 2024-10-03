Google is testing an ad format for Google Ads where you swipe over a carousel of images, eventually leading to a map. When you click on the map, it takes you to the Google Business Profile in Google Maps.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared screenshots and a video of it in action on X.

Here is a GIF:

Here are some screenshots:

You can see the swipable dots UX on those images and maps.

This reminds me of the expanding image ad carousel, the larger Google Ads and swipable image ads that we reported on previously.

Here is the post on X with the full video:

also included the local map. When you click on it, it takes you to the Google map. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/P3aT2Iu13Z — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 30, 2024

