Google Search Tests Swipeable Dots For Carousels

Google Dots

Google is testing a new interface in the search results to help searchers know they can swipe over a carousel to see more options. Google is placing swipeable dots at the bottom of some search boxes.

Here is a screenshot of this from Khushal Bherwani who shared this with me on X:

Google Swipe Dots

Here is another for a different type of carousel in Google Search:

Google Swipe Dots2

Also spotted by Gagan:

Forum discussion at X.

 

