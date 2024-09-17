Google is testing a new interface in the search results to help searchers know they can swipe over a carousel to see more options. Google is placing swipeable dots at the bottom of some search boxes.

Here is a screenshot of this from Khushal Bherwani who shared this with me on X:

Here is another for a different type of carousel in Google Search:

Also spotted by Gagan:

(NEW) For videos pack in Search Results Google is now testing Top Stories like UI 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HK7frHQe97 — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) September 13, 2024

