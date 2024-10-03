Fabrice Canel from Microsoft posted on X this week that BingBot turned 14 years old. Yea, 14 years of crawling the web. Fabrice wrote, "Happy 14th Birthday, BingBot! You’ve been crawling 🕷️ the web and bringing us the best search results for over a decade. Next year promises even more innovation and excellence! Time to graduate and maximize crawl efficiency."

Here is that post from Fabrice:

🎉 Happy 14th Birthday, @BingBot! 🎂 You’ve been crawling 🕷️ the web 🕸️ and bringing us the best search results for over a decade. Next year promises even more innovation and excellence! Time to graduate

🎓and maximize crawl efficiency 🚀 — Fabrice Canel (@facan) October 1, 2024

Fabrice is promising more efficiency from BingBot's crawling efforts in the future. I mean, Google's Gary Illyes said the same thing about Googlebot not long ago.

But I do wonder if BingBot needs to be worried with Microsoft's push for IndexNow over the years.

I doubt they would ever retire BingBot but after 14 years, BingBot may want to try to slow down a bit? Kidding.

