Google Ads sent out a notice that it is changing its Content Suitability policy for Parked Domains in Google. Google will opt out new accounts from serving ads on parked domains starting next month, October 2024.

The email was posted by Hana Kobzová on PPC News and Domain Name Wire also picked it up. PPC Greg also posted it on X.

The email says:

We're making an important update to how Content Suitability works for Parked Domains in Google Ads. Starting in October, new Google Ads accounts will be automatically opted out of serving ads on Parked Domains. This means your Search and PMax campaigns in new accounts won't appear on Parked Domains by default. If you'd like your ads to appear on Parked Domains, simply navigate to the Content Suitability settings within your new account and opt in.

