Google Ads Insights Tab Rolling Out To More Advertisers

Google has been dripping out the insights page and section to Google Ads advertisers since November 2020. Now more and more advertisers are seeing it over the past couple of weeks.

The Insights page makes it easy for you to explore insights and emerging trends based on your business, Google said. This section including search trends that help you find product or service categories where consumer interest is growing the most.

Ginny Marvin posted on Twitter that she just saw it pop up for her account over the weekend. Many others noticed it come up over the past couple of weeks.

Here is how some are using it:

I’ve used it to call out some trends for clients. An interesting action I’ve took based off the insights tab is adding some negative keywords. I noticed some unrelated industries pulling into the the insights tab and negated some related keywords as a precaution. — Brett Bodofsky (@BrettBodofsky) January 19, 2021

Have you seen this in your account?

Forum discussion at Twitter.