Google Search Removes Job Training Rich Results

I believe this is a temporary change but Google has updated the job training rich results structured data documentation to say "this appearance isn't available on Google Search right now." The job training experience on Google Search is designed to help people discover a new career path and acquire skills for their next job.

Here is a screen shot of what these rich results look like:

There are different types of these job training results:

(1) Program with multiple classes and no wages

(2) Work-based program

You can learn more about this on this developer document.

Forum discussion at Twitter.