Google Ads Begins Identity Verification

Since last March 2020, Google has been giving us a heads up about the Google Ads team doing some sort of verification for your Google Ads account. We learned a bit more in April but now I am seeing advertises getting emails from Google that says "start identity verification by February 6, 2021."

Amalia Fowler posted a screen shot on Twitter of this notice that reads "you've been selected to complete identity verification for your Google Ads account. You must start verification by February 06, 2021. Your ads will continue to serve while we review your information. If you don't complete verification, your account will be paused."

Here is the email:

What you need to submit is your legal name and legal address. Then that information will be displayed in the ad. I suspect it will look like this:

Google says this is needed to "ensure a safe and trustworthy ad experience for users, we may require advertisers to complete a verification program. Advertisers must also comply with Google Ads policies." You can learn more over here.

What is the issue? Well, some consultants that manage these ads for their clients do not feel comfortable showing their personal information on these ads:

Me neither. Its like when Facebook wants my license to have my account verified. I don't trust you with that. — Amalia Fowler (@amaliaefowler) January 7, 2021

I do suspect it will show the advertiser, not the consultant, but we will see?

Update: Here is what you get if you do not respond, you get suspended:

Here's the other side of the rainbow. pic.twitter.com/U3YvW5cOfn — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) January 11, 2021

Update 2: Google sent me more details on my coverage of this:

(1) "Beginning last April, we've asked advertisers (in phases) to complete the identity verification program. So, this has been going on for the last several months," Google said. I actually wrote that above...

2) "Second, as you speculated, we don't disclose the agency or associate tasked with completing the form. Those tweets misunderstand the process. As you can see from the about this Ad menu, we are disclosing the advertiser (company) name and business location," Google said.