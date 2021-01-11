Google News Intent Article Labels

Google seems to be categorizing and labeling news articles in mobile search by intent, such as interviews or other intents. Valentin Pletzer shows a screen shot of this in action. I am not sure if this is new but it is interesting to see Google automatically assigning these labels to articles.

Here is the screen shot from Twitter with this in action, feel free to click on it to enlarge:

I do not believe there is schema markup to specify the intent of an article, at least not officially supported in Google's rich results library. In the Google publisher center you can label sections of your site by "content labels," but those labels are opinion, user-generated, satire, press release or blog. No, interviews or other categories are not listed there.

Just a heads up - if you see this more often...

