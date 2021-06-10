Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2021

Jun 10, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google doesn't like the idea of ranking its search ranking factors - no joke. Google announced its "unconference," which takes place in less than two weeks and is virtual - register ASAP to try to get your spot. 3 years later, still about half of you call Google Ads, AdWords. Google Ads API version 8.0 is out and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads API Version 8.0 Now Available
    Google has released version 8.0 of the Google Ads API that includes a ton of new features including cross-account bidding strategies, label retrieval, CallAdInfo support, cart data support for conversions, smart campaign support and much more. Version 7.0 was released on April 28, 2021, only 6 weeks ago.
  • Google 2021 Search Central Unconference On June 21st
    Google has announced less than 12 days before the event kicks off that they are bringing back the Google Search Central Unconference. It is on June 21st at 3PM UTC (11am ET) and you can register over here.
  • Exact Match Keywords Are Not Selected In Google Ads; It's Likely About Eligibility
    Google was asked in what case will Google not select an exact match of a keyword versus a close matching keyword in the campaign. PPCGreg who asked this on Twitter said he is "seeing a growing number of instances where this is the case."
  • Google: There Will Never Be Stability In The Search Results
    Here is a good line from Google's John Mueller who responded to someone asking for less algorithmic updates; he said "here's a secret: there will never be stability, unless someone turns off the internet."
  • Almost Half Call It AdWords 3 Years After Google Rebranded Google AdWords To Google Ads
    It has been almost three years since Google rebranded Google AdWords to Google Ads and still almost half of us still refer to it as AdWords or Google AdWords and not Google Ads. I'll be honest, I call it Google Ads now but I write it a lot, so that helps.
  • Google: Ranking Ranking Factors Is A Bad Idea
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that it is a bad idea for Google to try to rank its ranking factors. To say content is more or less important than links, or to say one search ranking factor is more important than an other, was a "was a bad idea for us to frame" it that way.
  • Google Zurich Outdoor Picnic Area With Tree Stump Chairs
    Here is another photo from the Google office in Zurich from Martin Splitt from a while ago. It is of the outside area picnic tables where the chairs are made of tree stumps. Martin wrote then Enjoyin

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Ads API Version 8.0 Now Available
 
blog comments powered by Disqus