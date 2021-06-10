Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google doesn't like the idea of ranking its search ranking factors - no joke. Google announced its "unconference," which takes place in less than two weeks and is virtual - register ASAP to try to get your spot. 3 years later, still about half of you call Google Ads, AdWords. Google Ads API version 8.0 is out and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Content Planning: How to Create a Plan That Brings Results, SEM Rush

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Rediscover your city through a new Lens this summer, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.