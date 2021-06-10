Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google doesn't like the idea of ranking its search ranking factors - no joke. Google announced its "unconference," which takes place in less than two weeks and is virtual - register ASAP to try to get your spot. 3 years later, still about half of you call Google Ads, AdWords. Google Ads API version 8.0 is out and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads API Version 8.0 Now Available
Google has released version 8.0 of the Google Ads API that includes a ton of new features including cross-account bidding strategies, label retrieval, CallAdInfo support, cart data support for conversions, smart campaign support and much more. Version 7.0 was released on April 28, 2021, only 6 weeks ago.
- Google 2021 Search Central Unconference On June 21st
Google has announced less than 12 days before the event kicks off that they are bringing back the Google Search Central Unconference. It is on June 21st at 3PM UTC (11am ET) and you can register over here.
- Exact Match Keywords Are Not Selected In Google Ads; It's Likely About Eligibility
Google was asked in what case will Google not select an exact match of a keyword versus a close matching keyword in the campaign. PPCGreg who asked this on Twitter said he is "seeing a growing number of instances where this is the case."
- Google: There Will Never Be Stability In The Search Results
Here is a good line from Google's John Mueller who responded to someone asking for less algorithmic updates; he said "here's a secret: there will never be stability, unless someone turns off the internet."
- Almost Half Call It AdWords 3 Years After Google Rebranded Google AdWords To Google Ads
It has been almost three years since Google rebranded Google AdWords to Google Ads and still almost half of us still refer to it as AdWords or Google AdWords and not Google Ads. I'll be honest, I call it Google Ads now but I write it a lot, so that helps.
- Google: Ranking Ranking Factors Is A Bad Idea
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that it is a bad idea for Google to try to rank its ranking factors. To say content is more or less important than links, or to say one search ranking factor is more important than an other, was a "was a bad idea for us to frame" it that way.
- Google Zurich Outdoor Picnic Area With Tree Stump Chairs
Here is another photo from the Google office in Zurich from Martin Splitt from a while ago. It is of the outside area picnic tables where the chairs are made of tree stumps. Martin wrote then Enjoyin
Other Great Search Threads:
- We run O(100's) of updates & experiments in parallel, I don't think two updates in the same month are going to break our stride. The Search infrastructure is a work of, John Mueller on Twitter
- Another format for the sitelinks? I'm seeing the list type for the first time in desktop view. Is it new?, Ujesh on Twitter
- Can 3 do-follow backlinks in a guest post of 500 words hurt my SEO?, WebmasterWorld
- Connect your stores with Google to list products for free, run paid ads, and measure performance — directly from your @WooCommerce dashboard. Learn more →, Google Ads on Twitter
- I'm seeing the review text, but the reviewer profile photos are missing. Its inconsistent though. Its fine one minute and broken the next minute when I check with another account., Colan Nielsen on Twitter
- If you didn't buy those links, or have a links-based manual action, I'd skip it. It's time you could be investing in making your site better in ways that actually matter, John Mueller on Twitter
- Reminder: This is the first full week for the phrase match changes in @MSFTAdvertising are rolling out (started Friday June 4th). Annotate & optimize, Greg Finn on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Making first-party data your first priority moving forward
- Google released Google Ads API version 8.0
- Google to release new Partner badge for those already meeting Feb 2022 requirements
- WooCommerce’s integration with Google Shopping is now live
- How big and fast was this Google June 2021 core update?; Wednesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 2 Major Changes with Google Analytics 4 & Why You Should Install It, Business 2 Community
- Why Our Clients Are Rushing to Upgrade to Google Analytics 4, Emfluence
Industry & Business
- BrightLocal Welcomes Claire Carlile as Local Search Expert, BrightLocal
- Google's new subsea cable handles data surge between US, Brazil, Argentina, CNET
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Google Local Spam Hall of Fame: Game Going, Mike Blumenthal
- ICYMI: Google Launches Small Business Advisors Beta, LocalU
Mobile & Voice
- Android 12 Beta 2: Google Assistant can open Power menu, 9to5Google
- PrivacyMic looks to keep your home smart without Google, Alexa, Siri and pals listening in, The Register
- Samsung May Replace Bixby With a 3D Virtual Assistant Named Sam, Voicebot
- Siri antitrust concerns raised by EU, alongside its competitors, 9to5Mac
SEO
- Do Keywords In The URL Really Matter To SEO Writers?, SuccessWorks
- Don’t panic: ‘Algorithm updates’ aren’t the end of the world for SEO managers, TechCrunch
- How to convince execs to care about SEO, The SEO MBA
- Observing Google's June 2021 Update in Real Time, OnCrawl
- Relevant Search Results for Longer Documents at Google, Go Fish Digital
PPC
- Report: Amazon Sponsored Display On The Rise, How Brands, Globe Newswire
Search Features
- Rediscover your city through a new Lens this summer, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.