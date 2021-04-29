Google Ads API Version 7.0 Now Available

Google has released version 7.0 of the Google Ads API. This is a jump from version 6.1.0 which was released on April 10, 2021. To use the v7 features, you will need to upgrade your client libraries and client code, Google said.

Google said these are the highlights of version 7.0 of the Google Ads API but you can see the full list of changes over here:

We now have new assets that are available in test accounts: Callout assets Structured snippet assets Sitelinks assets

The promotion assets we’ve added are available in production and test accounts.

The Google Ads API now supports reporting for Apple’s SKAdNetwork. This feature allows advertisers to query how many SKAdNetwork conversions they receive from their iOS apps as well as the SKAdNetwork conversion value of those conversions.

Keyword Planning now supports: Refining keywords using annotation data Selecting a custom date range for search volume Requesting aggregate metrics for generated keyword ideas and for keywords in a keyword plan

We’ve added ad_group_ad_label and ad_group_criterion_label labels for easier filtering and selection.

and labels for easier filtering and selection. You can now manage bidding strategy and campaign simulations.

We updated our resource exceeded errors to include more detail such as what type of limit was exceeded and how many resources are allowed by that limit.

You can now use marginal ROI campaign budget recommendations. This recommendation suggests adjusting a campaign's budget if we predict that its ROI will go up.

The Google Ads API, which was an upgrade from the Google AdWords API, was fully released in September 2020 after having earlier bugs that caused the software to be reverted months earlier.

Version 7.0 should be stable but if you want to wait and see, you can always do that.

