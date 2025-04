Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller said having "four identical links on a page to another page seems fine & common to me." He said, don't worry if you have that in your navigation, and implied it won't have an impact on your SEO.

This was in response to Martin McGarry asking if you are overdoing it by having four navigation menus. Martin asked:

A client has 4 navs. A Main Menu, Footer Links, Sidebar Quicklinks & a Related Pages Mini-Nav in posts. Not for SEO but they have quadrupled the internal link profile to a key page on a single anchor. Any risk that we're diluting the ability to rank that keyword with "overuse"?

John Mueller from Google replied on Bluesky and said:

Having 4 identical links on a page to another page seems fine & common to me, I wouldn't worry about that.

In 2019, Google said too many repeated internal links does not hurt you. Google also said repeated internal links doesn't do much of anything.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.