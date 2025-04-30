Google: Four Identical Links On A Page Is Fine & Common

Google Links Mirroring

Google's John Mueller said having "four identical links on a page to another page seems fine & common to me." He said, don't worry if you have that in your navigation, and implied it won't have an impact on your SEO.

This was in response to Martin McGarry asking if you are overdoing it by having four navigation menus. Martin asked:

A client has 4 navs. A Main Menu, Footer Links, Sidebar Quicklinks & a Related Pages Mini-Nav in posts. Not for SEO but they have quadrupled the internal link profile to a key page on a single anchor.

Any risk that we're diluting the ability to rank that keyword with "overuse"?

John Mueller from Google replied on Bluesky and said:

Having 4 identical links on a page to another page seems fine & common to me, I wouldn't worry about that.

In 2019, Google said too many repeated internal links does not hurt you. Google also said repeated internal links doesn't do much of anything.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

