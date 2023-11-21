Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There are new complaints about Google Search showing the wrong dates for content it lists in its search results. Google launched the follower count numbers in its search result snippets. Google has an "ask a doctor" section in its search results. Google is testing longer local justifications. Google posted seven FAQs on ACA for responsive search ads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Reports: Google Search Getting Dates Wrong Again
I am seeing some new reports, some publicly, and some not, of Google Search getting the dates they display in the Google Search results wrong. This is a common issue that Google has struggled with over the years but recently seemed to have been getting better at.
- Google Search "Ask A Doctor" PPA
Google Search has what looks like the people also ask (PPA) section but titled "Ask a doctor." I am not sure if this is new, because I suspect since I can replicate this myself that it has been out for some time. But for some medical queries, Google does show this "Ask a doctor" section that expands your query.
- Seven FAQs On Automatically-Created Assets For Google Responsive Search Ads
Google's Ad Liaison, Ginny Marvin, posted seven FAQs around automatically-created assets (ACA) for responsive search ads. She posted these on X yesterday, and I figured I'd archive them here.
- Follower Count Fully Live In Google Search Result Snippets
Google seems to have fully rolled out the follower count in the search result snippets for social media sites like YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and others. This was being tested back in April and Google said it would go live last week with the personalization features and it now seems fully live.
- Google Tests Longer Local Justifications From Third Party Sources
Google may be testing showing longer-form justifications in the Google local results. In the example below, provided by Miriam Ellis on X, it showed a more extended description/justification provided by Yelp.
- Google Quiet Room Android Sign
Here is a photo from the Google office in Germany of a door that says "Quiet Room" on top of a green Android logo. I guess people who go to this room just want some quiet.
