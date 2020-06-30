Top Ranking Sites In Google Use SEO Plugins?

Jun 30, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
John Mueller of Google posted on Twitter "I imagine the top-ranking sites don't use any SEO plugin." This was after someone posted a poll asking "which SEO Plugin is perfect for SEO?"

Here are those tweets:

What John said here is not that if you use an SEO plugin that you won't rank well. But that you do not need to use SEO plugins to rank well in Google. A lot of top ranking sites do not use SEO plugins, that is probably true. There are probably a lot of other top ranking sites that do use SEO plugins. But you do not need to use an SEO plugin, or any specific kind of SEO plugin, to rank well in Google. That is all John was saying.

But, here are some of the reactions to what John said:

John later added:

Do you use SEO plugins for your sites? Take my Twitter poll:

As an FYI, this is a custom built CMS, so no, this site does not use SEO plugins. But there is a ton of legacy code on here of old supported markup on this site. I really need to free up time from my development team to rebuild this site for many reasons...

