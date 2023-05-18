Microsoft pubCenter, Google AdSense Alternative, Looking To Expand?

Microsoft might be looking to expand its Google AdSense alternative, Microsoft pubCenter to more publishers. I believe Microsoft pubCenter might try signing up smaller publishers.

Menachem Ani saw a pop up in the Microsoft Advertising console that he shared on Twitter, the pop up is inviting him to sign up "to earn money from your site." The notification also says that there are "no revenue or volume thresholds to participate." The notification specifically talks about AdSense, saying you can replace those AdSense ad units with these ads from Microsoft.

The notification looks like this (click to enlarge):

Here is the text of this notification:

Exclusive opportunity to earn more money from your site. Do you have a site, domain, or blog that can be monetized with ads? Microsoft is developing a solution just for you so you can earn more from your site with high-quality, relevant ads. And if you're using AdSense, you can place our ads in the same units, and we'll ensure only the highest-paying ad goes live. With our solution, you can serve beautiful ads that blend with your site experience, drive higher engagement, and result in more revenue for you! Our waitlist is open for early access to interested partners who would like to help test this new product and provide feedback. There are no revenue or volume thresholds to participate.

Just so you know, Microsoft did have its AdSense alternative, it was initially launched in 2006 as Content Ads. At some point they changed the name to Microsoft pubCenter, where there is still an active login page here. This does seem different from the Microsoft Start Partner program.

I guess time will tell, I will try to sign up and let you know more.

