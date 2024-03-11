Bing Webmaster Tools May Provide Up 24 Months Of Data

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Server Room

Currently, Bing Webmaster Tools will give you up to six months of data, but Microsoft may extend that up to 24 months. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said on X, "We will consider extending to 2 years."

Here is that post:

Here is a screenshot from Bing Webmaster Tools that shows the max you can get right now is 6 months of data:

Bing Wemaster Tools 6 Months

Google Search Console added 16 months of data back in 2018, so if Bing goes to 24 months, that would be Bing outdoing Google. :)

We will see if this ever does happen... Stay tuned...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core &amp; Spam Updates, Manual Actions, Spam Policies, Bing Webmaster Tools &amp; Deep Search - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2024

Mar 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools May Provide Up 24 Months Of Data

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google LSAs Shows Competitors In Your Google Business Profile Listing

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Using AI For Some Articles But Don't Specify Which Is Lowest Quality Pages

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Explains Doubling Down On AI Content Now May Be A Bad Idea

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reminder: Google Core Web Vitals Replaces FID With INP Tomorrow (March 12)

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google LSAs Shows Competitors In Your Google Business Profile Listing
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.