Currently, Bing Webmaster Tools will give you up to six months of data, but Microsoft may extend that up to 24 months. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said on X, "We will consider extending to 2 years."

Here is that post:

Good idea @goenning We will consider extending to 2 years. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) March 7, 2024

Here is a screenshot from Bing Webmaster Tools that shows the max you can get right now is 6 months of data:

Google Search Console added 16 months of data back in 2018, so if Bing goes to 24 months, that would be Bing outdoing Google. :)

We will see if this ever does happen... Stay tuned...

