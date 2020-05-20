Bing Webmaster Tools Adds More Features To New Version

In February, Bing announced the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools. Yesterday at SMX London, Fabrice Canel of Microsoft announced three new features that migrated over to the tool. The three features that were migrated from the old to the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools include url submission, block url, and crawl control.

Plus, Fabrice said that all of the migration from the old to the new Bing Webmaster Tools should be completed by July 2020. So you know, Google still has not migrated all the features from the old Google Search Console to the new one and that process started a few years ago.

Bing's @facan said all of Bing Webmaster Tools will be fully revamped by July #SMX — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 19, 2020

FYI - Fabrice retweeted this tweet and he said this at SMX London yesterday morning.

Here are the new features migrated to the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools:

URL Submission – The most popular tool in Bing Webmaster, Submit URL, is now updated. Using this tool, users can submit URLs to Bing for real time indexation.

Block URL – This tool can be used to temporary prevent any URL from appearing in the search results. This feature can also be used to clear Bing’s cache for a URL in case you have updated the page.

Crawl Control – This tool can be used to control the speed of crawling of your site by Bingbot. It lets you set the hourly crawl rate using a template or through a custom setup based on your site’s traffic pattern.

URL Submission Screen Shot:

Block URL Screen Shot:

Crawl Control Screen Shot:

Plus Bing also announced that Bing Webmaster APIs can now also be accessed through OAuth2.0 to enable delegated access to registered site owner's data. The OAuth option is present in the new portal in the “API Access” section under Settings in the header bar. The existing users of Bing Webmaster APIs will not have to change anything as validation through API keys are also operational. You can check more details for accessing APIs through OAuth here.

