Microsoft is testing removing the estimated number of search results count in the Bing Search results interface. This comes after Bing began testing removing the cache link from the search result snippets.

Google has tested this numerous times over the years, both in SGE and not.

This one was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon. I was able to replicate it and when Bing does not show the estimated results, Bing shows "Bing found the following results" instead.

Here is the test:

Here is what you should normally see:

Forum discussion at Mastodon.