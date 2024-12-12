Google Tests Sitelinks With Arrow Down To Show More

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Accordion

We've seen our share of Sitelinks tests in Google Search. Including a number of variations around sitelinks. But here is a version where you can click an arrow down to expand and show more sitelinks.

Punit spotted this example, where Google is showing this arrow down button that will show you a second line of sitelinks when you expand it.

Here is a screenshot he shared on Bluesky:

Google Arrow Expand Sitelinks

Here is a video of it in action:

Google Testing more sitelinks in SERP within drop aero

CC: @rustybrick.com

[image or embed]

— Punit (@punit6008.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 11:52 PM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

