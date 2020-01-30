Google Ads Switches To Standard Delivery For All Campaign Types

Google announced it is switching all campaigns, not just Search campaigns, Shopping campaigns, and shared budgets but also Display, Video, App and Hotel campaigns to Standard delivery. This is happening starting in April 2020 and any campaign using Accelerated delivery will be switched over in May 2020.

Google already dropped accelerated delivery last September for Search campaigns, Shopping campaigns, and shared budgets. But now Google is going all in with Standard delivery and removing the accelerated option for all campaign types.

Google wrote "Your ad delivery method determines how long your daily budget lasts within a day. Last year, we announced that Standard delivery would be the only delivery method for Search campaigns, Shopping campaigns, and shared budgets. Standard delivery takes into account expected ad performance throughout the day, making it more effective at maximizing performance within your daily budget. We’re continuing to update your ad delivery options to help you maximize performance within your daily budget. That's why, starting April 2020, Standard delivery will be the only ad delivery method for any new Display, Video, App and Hotel campaigns. Accelerated delivery will no longer be available. All existing Display, Video, App and Hotel campaigns using Accelerated delivery will be automatically switched to Standard delivery starting May 2020."

