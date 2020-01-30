Google Puppy Bowl 2020

Jan 30, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Boulder Puppy Bowl 2020

Here is a photo that overlooks the Google Puppy Bowl of 2020 in the Google Boulder offices. There are plenty of photos and videos on Instagram, which I will add below.

Google loves their Dooglers!

View this post on Instagram

Puppy bowl MADNESS

A post shared by Grady Ward (@gradyint) on

View this post on Instagram

Google Boulder #puppybowl 2020! 🐶

A post shared by Cassie Terrell (@cassielu87) on

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Feats Of Engineering Google Silver Box Award
 
blog comments powered by Disqus