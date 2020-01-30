Google Puppy Bowl 2020

Here is a photo that overlooks the Google Puppy Bowl of 2020 in the Google Boulder offices. There are plenty of photos and videos on Instagram, which I will add below.
Google loves their Dooglers!
They hosted a puppy bowl at Google today, but I couldn’t participate bc mom was worried I’d jump/plow into this rather insufficient fence. However, they had a spare jersey to keep me warm on this chilly day, so I hung out on the sidelines to cheer on my furry friends! Even though I didn’t play, I was pooped, so settled in for a nap once in the warm office 🐶😀 #puppybowl #googleboulder #scoobydoesdenver #spectatorpup
