Google Writing Popular Products Descriptions With Generative AI

Google is now testing using generative AI to write descriptions within the popular products section in Google Search. We've seen this with knowledge panels, local listings and many other parts of Google Search but I don't think I've seen it for the popular products section.

Generally, the popular products section has no description at all - this is what I see:

Google Popular Products Normal

But Sachin Patel posted screenshots on X showing a description was added using Google's generative AI:

Google Popular Products Gen Ai Description

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

