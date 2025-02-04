Google is now testing using generative AI to write descriptions within the popular products section in Google Search. We've seen this with knowledge panels, local listings and many other parts of Google Search but I don't think I've seen it for the popular products section.

Generally, the popular products section has no description at all - this is what I see:

But Sachin Patel posted screenshots on X showing a description was added using Google's generative AI:

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.