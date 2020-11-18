Who Is Your SEO Mentor ❤️

Kim Doughty posted a simple tweet, asking you to list who your SEO mentor is. It is a way of celebrating and honoring someone in the SEO space that may have not known you were important to them. In fact, a lot of folks said just that, they had no idea they had an impact on some of these people.

Here is Kim's post on Twitter:

Who was your first SEO mentor? — Kim Doughty (@howdydoughty) November 16, 2020

I tried to include many (I am sure I missed a ton) of the responses into a Twitter "collection," here is that Twitter collection:

SEO Mentors - Curated tweets by rustybrick

I highly recommend you share who was your SEO mentor in that Twitter thread, it can really make someone's day.

Also make sure to click through the the original tweet to see all the fresh new posts people shared about who mentored them in the SEO space.

Forum discussion at Twitter.