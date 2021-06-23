Google Tests Extras Section For Movie Queries

Google seems to be testing a new section in the mobile search results for movie related queries. The new section is titled "Extras" and shows additional details on the movie from analysis, interviews, recaps and more.

I cannot replicate this but Saad AK noticed it and posted several screenshots on Twitter:

Here are more screen captures:

Hi @rustybrick SIR,



Seeing "Extras" Feature in Google SERPs, which consists of (Analysis, Interviews & Recaps) + these are also present in the Sticky Bubble Header (I have attached the image).



It might be new. pic.twitter.com/MX23hrqXiB — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 16, 2021

This new section should not surprise you, Google is always testing new things like this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.