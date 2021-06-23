Google Tests Extras Section For Movie Queries

Jun 23, 2021
Google seems to be testing a new section in the mobile search results for movie related queries. The new section is titled "Extras" and shows additional details on the movie from analysis, interviews, recaps and more.

I cannot replicate this but Saad AK noticed it and posted several screenshots on Twitter:

Here are more screen captures:

This new section should not surprise you, Google is always testing new things like this.

