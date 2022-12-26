Vlog #203: Jessica Budde On Transitioning Her Role As A Digital Marketer & Client Red Flags

In part one, we spoke about Jessica Budde's professional history, and in part two, we spoke more about how she had to shift her role and job as her agency grew from a small team to a medium-sized team. Her life was executing Google Ads campaigns, and now she barely does that because she is more of a manager. She feels like she is not doing work because she is managing and not doing tactical, but she is doing work. For her, that was a big challenge, to step away from the tactical and do more delegation because you need to grow the company.

I asked if clients get upset if she is no longer doing the tactical work and someone else is. Jess said no, her clients don't really say that because it is a team effort and always has been. You are speaking directly to those who do the work on your campaign, so it is less of an issue.

Also, does not do the tactical work hurt you as a manager? She said she is nervous about it, but she is always on top of the changes because she does Marketing O’Clock. So that is how she keeps up with the changes.

Her agency has some of her clients on Slack. Slack to us is more immediate in terms of responses, but she said you need to set expectations with clients and not answer everything right away. This way, clients learn what to expect in terms of your response time. Clients should feel like you are their only client, but in reality, they are not.

We then spoke about clients to watch out for, and she provided a list of these red flags. Some of those red flags include when clients just check the box by hiring a PPC agency or clients that are not open to testing and evolving. Also, clients must have goals with not just their ad campaign but also in terms of the business goals of the client.

Jess said one of her clients let her sit in on meetings and employee training, and it was so useful for them to do a better job for the customer.

You can learn more about Jess Budde at Marketing O'Clock.

