Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
This Christmas weekend was calmer one for the Google search volatility. Google's John Mueller for the 15 year in a row provided SEO support over Christmas. Google provided SEO advice around the LastPass security breach. Google is fixing a bug with SXG content in Google Search. Does being famous help you get SEO support from Google? Finally, I posted the final vlog with Jessica Budde.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Calmer Christmas Weekend For The Google Search Results
It seemed a lot calmer this past weekend, Christmas weekend than we had it a while in the world of Google search volatility. This is a good thing since we really want to see the two Google ranking algorithm updates wind down before yearend.
- Google Fixing Bug With Search Not Caching & Serving SXG (Signed Exchange)
Google confirmed last week that it is working on a fix with SXG, signed exchanges, and not working correctly in search. Specifically, Google serves them in Google Search as normal HTML pages, not as signed exchanges.
- Google Provides SEO Advice Around LastPass Security Breach
As some of you may know, LastPass had a pretty big security breach that is pretty concerning. But outside of password issues, what do SEOs need to consider with this security issue? John Mueller of Google noted that the website URLs in the breach were unencrypted and thus can be published and accessed by bots.
- Does Being Internet Famous Help Get SEO Support From Google?
I spotted this thread on Mastodon where both John Mueller and Danny Sullivan of Google was helping internet legend Tim Bray with some SEO issues he was having with Google Search. Yes, he got two Googlers helping him, which is rare, but has happened before.
- John Mueller Of Google Providing Webmaster Support on Christmas Again (2022 Edition)
Every year John Mueller of Google makes a big effort to help respond to both SEO-related questions and just to wish individuals in the community a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. He has done this since at least 2017, so five years and going strong, and has done it again this Christmas.
- Vlog #203: Jessica Budde On Transitioning Her Role As A Digital Marketer & Client Red Flags
In part one, we spoke about Jessica Budde's professional history, and in part two, we spoke more about how she had to shift her role and job as her agency grew from a small team to a medium-sized team...
- Lizzi's Crochet Googlebot & Crawley Are Outstanding
We have seen some of Lizzi Sassman of Google's crochet work before. We saw some earlier Googlebots and spiders, aka Crawley. Now, she made some new ones and put the photos on Unsplash to download.
