Vlog #202: Jessica Budde From Furry Fun Facts To Brewing Digital Marketing

Jessica Budde was next to be interviewed and she has an amazing personality. She co-hosts the Marketing O'Clock podcast, which I am a fan of. She works and will forever work with Greg Finn at Cypress North and she has a cool work history.

She worked as an on-air personality for a bit and then at CVS for five years, she said she is a CVS lifer (first I heard of that). CVS prepared her for the customer service aspect of digital marketing. She worked at MTV for a bit but then moved back to Buffalo and took a job to be a digital marketing assistant. We spoke a bit about MTV, the offices there and how that job wasn’t for her.

Her husband is in the craft beer industry and she helps out here and there with that business. She loves doing both because it is a different type of work. So check out Brew and Bottled.

You can learn more about Jess Budde at Marketing O'Clock.

