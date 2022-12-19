Daily Search Forum Recap: December 19, 2022

Dec 19, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said there wouldn't be another core update before the end of the year. We have some more details on the Google December 2022 link spam update, with some charts showing the hit. Google is testing grey links in the knowledge panel. Google learning video structured data no longer requires a text field. The Google Merchant Center policy added a link account suspension.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2022 Link Spam Update's Impact
    Last Wednesday, December 14th, Google began to roll out the December 2022 link spam update, and it seems, at least based on the chatter and tracking tools I follow, this link spam update has some teeth. I am seeing a nice number of real reports of sites feeling the impact in a big way and Google really being able to zone in on links it never did prior with other link algorithms.
  • Google: No Core Update During Remainder Of The Year
    Google's John Mueller said that Google has no plans to release another core update in 2022. This was in response to a number of SEOs worrying that Google might release one by year's end. John said on Twitter, "just to be clear, there's no core update lined up for the rest of the year."
  • Google Learning Video Structured Data Text Field Now Recommended But Not Required
    Google has updated its learning video structured data documentation to no longer require the text field for Problem walkthrough videos and clips, now it is just recommended.
  • Google Merchant Center Policy For Google Ads Linked Account Suspension
    Google posted an updated policy update in the Google Merchant Center section for a new "linked account suspension." In short, this impacts a suspended Google Ads account linked to your Merchant Center account.
  • Google Search Knowledge Panel With Grey Links
    Google is testing a light gray colored font for the links in the Google Search knowledge panel box. Google often tests various font sizes and colors and is constantly testing small and large user interface changes in Google Search, so this test should be no surprise.
  • Vlog #202: Jessica Budde From Furry Fun Facts To Brewing Digital Marketing
    Jessica Budde was next to be interviewed and she has an amazing personality. She co-hosts the Marketing O'Clock podcast...
  • Custom Google Jenga Set
    Google still has a custom wooden Jenga set with their logo engraved into the wood pieces. We saw this back in 2015 but it is still around even several years later.

