Vlog #142: Miriam Schwab: From SEO Agency World To Start Up World

Miriam Schwab is the co-founder and CEO of Strattic, a static hosting and publishing platform for WordPress. I’ve known Miriam for many many years, maybe as far back as 2004 or 2005. She owned an agency for 13+ years named illuminea where she did many things, including SEO and digital marketing. She spoke at SMX Israel and other events over the years, we reminisced about the first SMX Israel named SphinnCon Israel. After many years she went from the agency world to the startup world.

Agency World To Start Up World:

Miriam explained that her agency, illuminea, were WordPress experts. So not only did they do technical WordPress development, they also worked on marketing those sites and loved SEO. The concept for Strattic came from running her agency, the frustrations she had with WordPress. Like those Wix commercials, which did not really go too well with most people.

During her research on solving these WordPress issues, she stumbled upon static site generators and that is where her inspiration for Strattic came from. She loved WordPress and figured out a solution to use WordPress but produces a static version of the site. Miriam explained the headless concept versus her solution.

Strattic Helps With SEO:

Strattic helps with SEO with site speed, easier to crawl, less server issues, overall site performance, improved conversion rates and so on. Strattic is working on solutions for improving core web vital issues as well. They have lots of plans for the future of the software.

You can learn more about Miriam Schwab over here or on Twitter @miriamschwab.

