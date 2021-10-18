Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
This past weekend there was yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking update but this one had a lot more chatter from the SEO community. Google may be rolling out the things to consider, refine this search and broaden this search feature. Google has a new policy that prohibits false claims that undermine the democratic process. Google has a new review snippet policy that disallows author names longer than a 100 characters. Should Google take its time debugging sites built to manipulate Google Search?
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Possible Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 15th - October 18th
I lead with I am sorry for yet reporting on another Google search ranking algorithm update - another unconfirmed one. But like I said on Friday, there seemed to be one ticking up and it seems Google did have some fluctuations from October 15th through today and the chatter in the SEO community supports it this time.
- Google May Be Rolling Out Things To Consider, Refine This Search & Broaden This Search
Some SEOs are now seeing the Things To Consider, Refine This Search and Broaden This Search features live in the Google search results. I do not see them yet but they were announced at the Search On event a few weeks ago and they should be going live soon according to that announcement.
- New Google Policy Prohibits False Claims That Undermine Democratic Process
Google has posted a new policy in the merchant center help area that is "prohibiting offers that make claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."
- New: Google Review Snippets Author Name Must Be Less Than 100 Characters
Google has updated its review snippet structured data guidelines to say the author name of the reviewer must be less than a 100 characters. If it is longer than 100 characters your page won't be eligible for an author-based review snippet, Google said.
- Should Google Debug Indexing Issues With Site That Have AI Driven Content?
Over the weekend a webmaster asked John Mueller of Google for assistance around why Google was not indexing his site. John looked at it quickly and noticed the site had AI driven content and then responded that Google shouldn't be spending time on testing sites when there are other sites that need the assistance first.
- Vlog #142: Miriam Schwab: From SEO Agency World To Start Up World
Miriam Schwab is the co-founder and CEO of Strattic, a static hosting and publishing platform for WordPress. I've known Miriam for many many years, maybe as far back as 2004 or 2005...
- Tokyo Themed Google Conference Room With Wheat Paste Poster Wall
Last week, Google redesigned the theme of a conference room at one of their offices to be a Tokyo themed conference room. The designed used wheat paste poster wall for this work. They posted this on
