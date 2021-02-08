Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2021

Feb 8, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Can Recognize If A Site Has A Good Reputation On A Specific Topic Area
    Google said it can recognize and understand if a site is reputable about a specific topic area. John said it does make sense for sites to really hone in on their subject matter expertise because what "you're essentially doing is on the one hand for search engines you're kind of building out your reputation of knowledge on that specific topic area."
  • Google: No Such Thing As Levels Of Site Quality Demotions
    Google's John Mueller was asked in this past Friday's Google Search Central SEO office hours if Google has different levels of site quality demotions. John Mueller of Google basically said no, that it is "more fluid" than that.
  • New: Google News & Discover Manual Actions In Search Console
    It looks like Google added a whole set of new manual actions to the list of manual actions. The new ones are for Google News and Google Discover guideline violations.
  • Google Local Pack Removes Some Business Addresses
    Google is changing the local pack in the web search results to remove some of the addresses of those business listings. This is only for some businesses, I believe, and for the local pack. When you click through, you do get the address.
  • Google Tests Infinite Scroll On Mobile Search Again
    Google is once again testing infinite scroll on the mobile search results. We've seen numerous tests of infinite scroll, including on desktop results. The mobile search results right now have a "more results" button to load more results but in this test, the button is not needed.
  • Vlog #106: Eli Feldblum Reminiscing About The Old Days Of SEO - We Go Way Back, Way Back
    Eli Feldblum is an individual I have known longer than any other person I know in the SEO industry. I was in high school for a year with him back mid 90s - yes, we are old. It is always fun to catch up with old friends years and years later...
  • Cute Dog In Basket Of Google Bike
    Here is a photo that might make you smile today. It is a cute and happy looking dog inside the basket of a Google bike at the Google campus. This was recently shared on Instagram as a throwback from

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Previous story: Vlog #106: Eli Feldblum Reminiscing About The Old Days Of SEO - We Go Way Back, Way Back
 
blog comments powered by Disqus