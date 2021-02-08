Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google Can Recognize If A Site Has A Good Reputation On A Specific Topic Area
Google said it can recognize and understand if a site is reputable about a specific topic area. John said it does make sense for sites to really hone in on their subject matter expertise because what "you're essentially doing is on the one hand for search engines you're kind of building out your reputation of knowledge on that specific topic area."
- Google: No Such Thing As Levels Of Site Quality Demotions
Google's John Mueller was asked in this past Friday's Google Search Central SEO office hours if Google has different levels of site quality demotions. John Mueller of Google basically said no, that it is "more fluid" than that.
- New: Google News & Discover Manual Actions In Search Console
It looks like Google added a whole set of new manual actions to the list of manual actions. The new ones are for Google News and Google Discover guideline violations.
- Google Local Pack Removes Some Business Addresses
Google is changing the local pack in the web search results to remove some of the addresses of those business listings. This is only for some businesses, I believe, and for the local pack. When you click through, you do get the address.
- Google Tests Infinite Scroll On Mobile Search Again
Google is once again testing infinite scroll on the mobile search results. We've seen numerous tests of infinite scroll, including on desktop results. The mobile search results right now have a "more results" button to load more results but in this test, the button is not needed.
- Vlog #106: Eli Feldblum Reminiscing About The Old Days Of SEO - We Go Way Back, Way Back
Eli Feldblum is an individual I have known longer than any other person I know in the SEO industry. I was in high school for a year with him back mid 90s - yes, we are old. It is always fun to catch up with old friends years and years later...
- Cute Dog In Basket Of Google Bike
Here is a photo that might make you smile today. It is a cute and happy looking dog inside the basket of a Google bike at the Google campus. This was recently shared on Instagram as a throwback from
- Alright, alright - my dear SEOs and web developers - if there's something you'd want each other to know or if you have questions you don't dare to ask each other, fill in this form and we may address that in an upcoming video se, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- If you merge or split a website, the results are going to be hard to determine ahead of time. Following the best practices for site moves is always a good idea (see our docs), but it's also good to think about whe, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hard to say, in most cases that should be enough, at least for the homepage (the rest of the site usually takes a while though). I'd check if there are any removal requests pending, sometimes those are forgotten., John Mueller on Twitter
