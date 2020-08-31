Vlog #82: Kevin Lee Of Didit on Digital PR & Why It Rocks For SEO - Part One

This is the first interview I did after New York went on lock due to COVID in March - hence the lack of the haircut. Kevin Lee came to my home to do an outside vlog interview, socially distant, to discuss SEO and SEM. Kevin Lee is the CEO is the Executive Chairman and Founder of DidIt, a digital marketing company founded in 1996 - yes, pre-Google. He has founded and acquired numerous companies over the years, and has given a tremendous amount of his time to the industry through publishing books, presenting at hundreds of conferences, helping industry groups and so much more.

Kevin Lee explained how digital PR, public relations, helps you accomplish PR goals and SEO goals at the same time. Some call it barnacle SEO, but he loves to dominate the search results - he calls it SERP domination. The strategy of creating articles and PR with or without links, with nofollow or dofollows, in order to dominate the search results is something Kevin is passionate about. It is not too far off from the strategies used by reputation management companies but it is much broader than those tactics.

Part two to come next week.

You can learn more about Kevin Lee on LinkedIn.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.