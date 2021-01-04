Vlog #101: Anthony Church On Conversion Tracking & SEO Strategy

Anthony Church is the VP of client services at Interact Marketing and he and his boss came out to be on the vlog, I interviewed them individually. We also both went to the same university, Baruch College, The City University of New York. He has been in the SEO and marketing industry for about 12 years.

Importance Of Conversion Tracking:

We started our conversation talking about conversion tracking. He said most people do not focus enough on conversion tracking and it is important to do that. Sadly most people and companies are not tracking things fully or even properly. Without proper tracking and analytics, then you do not know if your campaigns are working or not. So if a client gets hit by a Google update and losses traffic, but at the same time their conversions stay the same or go up, is that really a loss - nope.

How To Set Up Conversion Tracking:

Anthony explained the first step is to identify a conversion, what is a conversion for you. Is it an order, a contact, a phone call, a download, etc. Then when you are in Google Analytics, you set up goals. The goals can be specific landing pages that are triggered in Google Analytics as meeting the goal. Make sure you assign values to each goals so you know the value of getting that goal. Finally, do not forget about delayed conversion or conversions from a different conversion.

Well Rounded View Of SEO:

Too many people in SEO focus on too few tactics or strategies when doing SEO. He said there is a quote out there that says I cannot tell you one way to make a lot of money but I can tell you a lot of ways to make a little money and the same is true with SEO. There is really not one specific thing you can do that will make a massive difference, it is about stacking a lot of little things you can do to make a big difference. It is not just about content and links; you need a bigger plan for all the smaller things in SEO like technical SEO and internal links, user experience, and so much more all matters.

He said the best SEO strategy is first understanding where you are coming from and where you need to go from there. We also briefly spoke about how one client was impacted by the Google Medic Update, and making changes to citations and author bios made a big difference he said.

You can learn more about Anthony Church on LinkedIn or on Twitter @WebMarketMagnet.

