Google Tests Dynamic Customized Tabs In Local Panel

Jan 4, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Amy Toman spotted yet another local panel user interface change in the Google search results. This one shows a custom/dynamic tab or menu in the local panel. So in this example, Google is showing a tab for "boarding."

Amy shared the photo below on Twitter and said "Seeing a new tab in some GMB listings. It's for a service they don't provide, isn't mentioned elsewhere on the GMB or the site, and when clicked opens onto a SERP for that service."

I personally do not see this for this business or query.

Here is a bit more:

I asked others if they have seen this before and so far no one said they have.

So this looks interesting.

