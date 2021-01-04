Google Tests Dynamic Customized Tabs In Local Panel

Amy Toman spotted yet another local panel user interface change in the Google search results. This one shows a custom/dynamic tab or menu in the local panel. So in this example, Google is showing a tab for "boarding."

Amy shared the photo below on Twitter and said "Seeing a new tab in some GMB listings. It's for a service they don't provide, isn't mentioned elsewhere on the GMB or the site, and when clicked opens onto a SERP for that service."

I personally do not see this for this business or query.

Here is a bit more:

This still perplexes me; looks like the AI was given free reign and failed a bit. But the real issue is having a new tab that presents a SERP. Is that helpful, especially when the service doesn't appear in the results? Hmm. — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) January 3, 2021

I asked others if they have seen this before and so far no one said they have.

Not all resorts/boarding services getting these, and no apparent correlation to whether or not the tab is triggered and how we've set up the profiles. — Phillip Barnhart (@pbarnhart) January 3, 2021

So this looks interesting.

Forum discussion at Twitter.