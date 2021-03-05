Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Two Google Ranking Updates, Core Web Vitals, Google Ads Notifications, Semrush IPO & Ginny Marvin Goes To Google
It was a busy week in our search industry on so many levels but I kick off this recap with the monthly Google webmaster report. Then I go into not just one but two different unconfirmed Google algorithm updates that were spotted this week...
- Fun Video: How Google Changes Since 1998
Google just posted a short four-minute video on how Google has changed since it first launched in 1998. In short, it is about going from ten-blue links to a giving you a much richer search experience with answers.
- New Google Ads Evasive Ad Content Policy
Google is starting a new Google Ads content policy called "Evasive Ad Content." Evasive Ad Content will extend the prohibited manipulations of trademark terms in ad text to domains, subdomains, and logos; prohibit usage of invisible UNICODE characters in ads that add no value to the ad content for users; and disallow manipulations of images or videos to hide policy violating content.
- Google Ads Mobile App Gains Custom Notifications & Performance Insights
Google has added to the Google Ads mobile app custom notifications and review performance insights notifications. Google says this will "help you monitor and improve performance in real time."
- Many SEOs Will Prioritize Core Web Vitals Google Page Experience Efforts
Despite all the new messaging that the Google Page Experience update won't result in massive changes and the impact won't be huge after it rolls out, many SEOs will still prioritize their Core Web Vitals / Google Page Experience optimization efforts.
- Google Short Videos Now Include Facebook Videos
When Google first launched "short videos" in Google Search it seemed to just show videos from YouTube. Shortly after we spotted both TikTok and Instagram videos in this short video carousel. Now we are notified Google can also show videos from Facebook.
- Google Rolls Out New Key Moment Videos Interface
Google seems to be rolling out a new interface for key moments videos they have been testing for maybe a year now? The results show the location of the key moment but also add the text from the video of what that section is about. It use to show video clips or thumbnails from that section of the video but now it shows text.
- Microsoft Swag With Wine, Binoculars, Bags, Pads & Water Bottles
Microsoft I think has been sending some of their agency partners some swag recently. One digital marketing agency named Impressions received a boat load of swag from the company.
- Nineteen years ago today, I started a new job. I've learned more, have smarter colleagues, and gotten to work on something more important than I ever could have have hoped for. Never expected I'd still be at it this long, but, Paul Haahr on Twitter
- Observing & understanding the technical side of the Google algo, WebmasterWorld
- With hreflang, any version of a page that you have (x-default or whatever) should be referenced from all other pages of that set. We need those cross-references to confirm the annotations. So if you have an x-d, John Mueller on Twitter
- Microsoft Bing updates search results interface to make it more visually immersive
- Google Ads mobile app adds custom and performance insights notifications
- Google won’t build alternate IDs, doubles down on FLoC; Thursday’s daily brief
- Google My Business report shows how people found your business
