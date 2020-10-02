Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing Issues With Canonicalization, Mobile-Indexing & News-indexing & Google Shopping Free Globally

Well, well, well, this week we had not one, not two, but three different indexing issues that Google confirmed. The first was Monday night with issues indexing news content. The second was around canonicalization issues that I believe started on September 23rd. The third was around mobile-indexing issues. I go into these topics in detail in the video, to catch you all up. Google announced that Google Shopping is going free not just in the US but also internationally and some see it already. Google had anti-semitic images show up right before Shabbat and Yom Kippur, well, so did Bing and DuckDuckGo. The images are several years old and so is the topic of what should or should Google not show in its search results. Google launched Google News Showcase and promised to pays some publishers to produce content. Google is testing people also search for within the autocomplete search bar. Google is testing another related searches, this one is in list view. Google wants examples of cookie consent banners that negatively impact your CLS score in core web vitals. Google My Business announced new business insights. Google celebrated its 22nd birthday this past Sunday. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

