Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing Issues With Canonicalization, Mobile-Indexing & News-indexing & Google Shopping Free Globally

Well, well, well, this week we had not one, not two, but three different indexing issues that Google confirmed. The first was Monday night with issues indexing news content. The second was around canonicalization issues that I believe started on September 23rd. The third was around mobile-indexing issues. I go into these topics in detail in the video, to catch you all up. Google announced that Google Shopping is going free not just in the US but also internationally and some see it already. Google had anti-semitic images show up right before Shabbat and Yom Kippur, well, so did Bing and DuckDuckGo. The images are several years old and so is the topic of what should or should Google not show in its search results. Google launched Google News Showcase and promised to pays some publishers to produce content. Google is testing people also search for within the autocomplete search bar. Google is testing another related searches, this one is in list view. Google wants examples of cookie consent banners that negatively impact your CLS score in core web vitals. Google My Business announced new business insights. Google celebrated its 22nd birthday this past Sunday. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Pages Dropping Out Of Google's Index With More Google Ranking Fluctuations?
- Were There Google Search Canonical URL Issues Around September 23rd?
- Give Google Examples Of Canonical URL Issues
- We Were Right: Google Had Indexing Bugs With Canonicalization & Mobile-Indexing
- Google Again Had An Indexing Issue With News Content Last Night
- Google Shopping Goes Free Worldwide In Mid-October
- Anti-Semitic Image Search Results Pollute Google, Bing & DuckDuckGo
- Google News Showcase: Timelines, Bullets & Related Articles
- Google Tests People Also Search For Within Google Autocomplete Search Suggestions
- Google Tests Related Searches List View Format
- Google On Cookie Consent Banners Impacting Cumulative Layout Shift
- Google My Business Announced New Performance Insights Metrics
- Google Celebrates Its 22nd Birthday This Sunday
