Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews Update, Discover Guidelines Update, Regex On Search Console & Google/SEO Adversarial/Evolutionary Thread

The big news this week is that a new confirmed Google search ranking algorithm hit the shelves today, Google named it the Google Product Reviews Update, I tell you all about it in this video. Google updates the Google Discover guidelines to say it won’t show content that is not desired or might confuse readers. Google Search Console had a couple big updates this week, specifically adding regular expression support and also more details in the data filters for the compare mode. It also tweaked the algorithm it uses to track impressions for image search, so your impressions might show a drop there. Paul Haahr from Google shared a really interesting set of ideas around the adversarial/evolutionary story of SEOs vs Google. I posted my monthly Google webmaster report this week. Yahoo Answers is going away, which is sad, but don’t expect it to help you rank better. Google’s John Mueller explained more on how Google treats 301s versus 302s and why. Google My Business no longer allows you to include your phone number in your Google Posts. Google posted a lot of local search trends for 2020 and COVID-19. Google My Business has a bug where it is dropping some businesses in the middle of America. Google Merchant Center updated its product data specifications. Google began testing FLoC in Chrome. Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of updates including Google Ads import support in its API. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Semrush.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!