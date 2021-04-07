Microsoft Advertising: Google Ad Import API, Countdown Customizers Seasonal Segments & More

Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of additions and what is coming soon yesterday. Some of the bigger news is that you can now use the API to import your Google Ads data. Plus Microsoft added countdown customizers for Responsive Search Ads, Universal Event Tracking (UET) Tag Helper, seasonal segments available for In-market Audiences and more.

Google Ad Import API

Microsoft recently rolled out the ability to import Google Ad campaigns into Microsoft Advertising to run the same ads on Bing. This is an easy way for advertisers to broaden their online reach, thereby lightening their workload.

Microsoft said "now, API users can not only bring over and sync their Google Ads campaigns, but also lighten their workload so they don’t have to always be up to date on coding to support new features. So even if you’re not providing your own support for, say, Responsive Search Ads (RSA), you can let the Google Import API take care of that and allow your customers to bring their RSA campaigns from Google Ads to Microsoft Advertising. Read the Google Import API global release post to learn more."

Countdown Customizers for Responsive Search Ads (RSA)

As of this month, countdown customizers are available for Responsive Search Ads in addition to Expanded Text Ads. The countdown automatically updates as the event draws nearer, is eye-catching and gives potential customers greater incentive to click your ad.

Countdown customizers let you easily add a countdown, by day, hour, and by minute, to an event in your ads. The countdown, which automatically updates as the event draws nearer, is eye-catching and gives potential customers greater incentive to click your ad.

Universal Event Tracking (UET) Tag Helper

Advertisers can now leverage the Universal Event Tracking (UET) Tag Helper extension to test and validate their tags for dynamic remarketing lists. If tags are not working, the helper will tell advertisers what the issue is, how to fix it, and allows them to test their conversions goals.

Microsoft said you can "Simply show it which Dynamic Remarketing lists you want to test, navigate your website, and it’ll tell you what events it records and what problems it encounters so you can ensure your conversion goals are set the way you want them."

Additionally, Microsoft Advertising is delaying Multi-factor authentication until August 1, 2021.

Plus a lot more, check out the full blog post over here.

